Search

Weather

Karachi swelters as 'feels like' temperature hits 50°C

02:30 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Heat wave karachi

Today, Karachi experienced extreme temperatures, with the "feels like" temperature reaching a scorching 50°C around noon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that this partial heatwave will persist for the next three days.

Sardar Sarfraz, the PMD's chief meteorologist, reported that the actual temperature in Karachi exceeded 40°C. "Karachi will remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this period, sea breezes will be blocked during the day, intensifying the heat," Sarfraz told Geo News.

In light of the rising temperatures, the PMD has advised residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Citizens are urged to increase their consumption of water and juices to stay hydrated. The current humidity level is at 39%.

Sarfraz further added that the weather would remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures on Tuesday expected to be between 38°C and 40°C. During the day, hot winds from Balochistan will blow from the northwest, although sea breezes may resume in the evening. A slight drop in temperature is anticipated from Wednesday, with highs likely to fall to 37°C or 39°C.

Additionally, the PMD has forecast above-normal rainfall for southern Sindh, including Karachi, this year. Monsoon rains are expected to commence in the eastern parts of Sindh by July 2 or 3, with Karachi likely receiving its first monsoon rains in the first week of July.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh will continue to experience extreme heat over the next three days. In Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Shikarpur, temperatures may reach between 46°C and 48°C. Hyderabad, Umarkot, Tharparkar, and Badin are expected to see temperatures ranging from 44°C to 46°C.

There is a chance of light rain with thundershowers in Tharparkar and Umarkot this evening or tonight, offering a brief respite from the relentless heat.

Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions and stay informed through official weather updates as the city braces for this severe heatwave.

Weather

02:30 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Karachi swelters as 'feels like' temperature hits 50°C

12:39 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Punjab on high alert ahead of predicted heavy monsoon rains

10:39 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Punjab cities experience cooling rains amid heat wave

04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

11:04 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid ...

10:45 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Heavy monsoon rains could affect 200,000 people in Pakistan, warns UN ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: