Karachi swelters as 'feels like' temperature hits 50°C

Today, Karachi experienced extreme temperatures, with the "feels like" temperature reaching a scorching 50°C around noon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that this partial heatwave will persist for the next three days.

Sardar Sarfraz, the PMD's chief meteorologist, reported that the actual temperature in Karachi exceeded 40°C. "Karachi will remain under the grip of extremely hot and humid weather for the next three days. During this period, sea breezes will be blocked during the day, intensifying the heat," Sarfraz told Geo News.

In light of the rising temperatures, the PMD has advised residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Citizens are urged to increase their consumption of water and juices to stay hydrated. The current humidity level is at 39%.

Sarfraz further added that the weather would remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures on Tuesday expected to be between 38°C and 40°C. During the day, hot winds from Balochistan will blow from the northwest, although sea breezes may resume in the evening. A slight drop in temperature is anticipated from Wednesday, with highs likely to fall to 37°C or 39°C.

Additionally, the PMD has forecast above-normal rainfall for southern Sindh, including Karachi, this year. Monsoon rains are expected to commence in the eastern parts of Sindh by July 2 or 3, with Karachi likely receiving its first monsoon rains in the first week of July.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh will continue to experience extreme heat over the next three days. In Ghotki, Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana, and Shikarpur, temperatures may reach between 46°C and 48°C. Hyderabad, Umarkot, Tharparkar, and Badin are expected to see temperatures ranging from 44°C to 46°C.

There is a chance of light rain with thundershowers in Tharparkar and Umarkot this evening or tonight, offering a brief respite from the relentless heat.

Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions and stay informed through official weather updates as the city braces for this severe heatwave.