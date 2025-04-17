Severe weather alert issued for Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rainfall, windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected in various parts of Punjab from Friday evening to Saturday, posing risks to infrastructure, transportation, and agricultural activities.

According to NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Center, the weather may affect Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura.

Strong winds and heavy rain may cause trees to fall, resulting in temporary power outages. Hailstorms can harm crops and outdoor structures, especially those with glass surfaces.

Travelers are advised to check road conditions before departing and avoid unnecessary journeys during intense weather. People in landslide-prone areas must remain vigilant and adhere to local safety advisories.

The NDMA also urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risks associated with severe weather conditions.