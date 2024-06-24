Sarim Burney hospitalized amid child trafficking charges

KARACHI - Sarim Burney, arrested in a case involving child trafficking and document forgery, was transferred to a hospital after falling ill while in the court lockup. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also submitted an interim charge sheet in the case.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge East was set to hear Burney's bail application related to the charges of document forgery and child trafficking. Due to the absence of the presiding judge, the hearing was conducted before a substitute judge.
Defense attorneys filed a request to transfer Sarim Burney from Landhi Jail to Central Jail, which the court approved. At the request of the defense, the hearing of Burney's bail application has been adjourned until June 26.
Defense lawyer Amir Nawaz Warraich reported that Burney's health deteriorated in the court lockup, necessitating his transfer to a hospital. The FIA has submitted an interim charge sheet, accusing Burney of falsely presenting children as orphans to facilitate their smuggling to the United States.
The court proceedings continue as authorities investigate the serious allegations against Burney.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
