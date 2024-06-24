Sarim Burney hospitalized amid child trafficking charges

KARACHI - Sarim Burney, arrested in a case involving child trafficking and document forgery, was transferred to a hospital after falling ill while in the court lockup. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also submitted an interim charge sheet in the case.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge East was set to hear Burney's bail application related to the charges of document forgery and child trafficking. Due to the absence of the presiding judge, the hearing was conducted before a substitute judge.

Defense attorneys filed a request to transfer Sarim Burney from Landhi Jail to Central Jail, which the court approved. At the request of the defense, the hearing of Burney's bail application has been adjourned until June 26.

Defense lawyer Amir Nawaz Warraich reported that Burney's health deteriorated in the court lockup, necessitating his transfer to a hospital. The FIA has submitted an interim charge sheet, accusing Burney of falsely presenting children as orphans to facilitate their smuggling to the United States.

The court proceedings continue as authorities investigate the serious allegations against Burney.