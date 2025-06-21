Faisalabad, Bahawalpur boil under heatwave as ‘Feels-Like’ temperature crosses 50°C

By News Desk
3:55 pm | Jun 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Several parts of Pakistan are experiencing severe heatwave, with feel like temperatures crossing 50 degrees Celsius mark and humidity exacerbating the discomfort ahead of pre-monsoon rains.

A dangerous heatwave gripped several parts over weekend with Met Office issuing health warnings as “feels-like” temperatures crossed 52°C in multiple cities by mid-morning. Latest data shows Bahawalpur recorded highest heat index at 52.7°C around today while Sibbi followed closely at 52.2°C.

Multan experienced a heat index of 52.0°C. DI Khan recorded 50.3°C, and Faisalabad and Sargodha were just under the 50°C mark at 49.8°C each.

ME Office said mercury above 54°C is considered “Extreme Danger”., and Prolonged exposure to such heat can cause heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and other serious health issues.

Authorities are urging masses to take precautions by staying indoors during peak hours, drinking plenty of fluids, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activity. Workers exposed to direct sunlight have been advised to take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas to minimize health risks.

With the heatwave expected to persist in the coming days, emergency services and healthcare providers have also been placed on alert.

Moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, along with an incoming westerly wave, are expected to impact northern and central Pakistan. Isolated heavy rain is likely in some areas. Southeast Sindh may see partly cloudy skies with light rain. The public is advised to stay alert to sudden weather changes.

