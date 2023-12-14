Has Pakistani singer Malkoo been arrested over pro-Imran song?

Pakistani pop singer Muhammad Ashraf Malik aka Malkoo has reportedly been held for singing a song for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who remains in jail for four months.
Elections season has started in Pakistan and the streets are getting warm with the sloganeering and parts of country are witnessing political rallies, and PTI is known for its rock concert-like atmosphere.
As rhythms of political rallies are filling a vital space in the South Asian nation, a clip is doing rounds on social media, showing police arresting singer Malkoo for allegedly singing a song about ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
Unverified reports claimed that incident occurred in Sargodha, Punjab; however, the police have neither confirmed nor denied reports.
قیدی نمبر 804 گانا کیوں گایا۔۔ملکو کو گرفتار کرلیا گیا۔۔ان کا کیس بھی ملٹری کورٹس میں چلنا چاہیے،، pic.twitter.com/SLQZPvi5RT— Shakir Mehmood Awan (@ShakirAwan88) December 14, 2023
As the video gained attention of social media users, people condemned Malkoo’s arrest for showing support to Khan
Malkoo is known for his hit song Kala Jora Paa. Some of his famous albums are Sochna Vi Na, Rul tay Gay Aan Chas bari aai ay, and Kala Chashma.
Here’s how people reacted to the development.
