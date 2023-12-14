Search

02:56 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
Pakistan categorically rejects reports of talks with TTP
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected reports and speculations of talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there was no dialogue taking place with the militant organization.

She said the government has noted the statement of the interim Afghan government that it will investigate Dera Ismail Khan terrorist attack in which more than 20 security officials were martyred.

She said Afghanistan should take strong action against perpetrators of the terrorist attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

She urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of their soil by terror entities against Pakistan.   

“Our law enforcement agencies have determined that the recent terror incidents in Pakistan have their links with individuals belonging to the TTP or its affiliates who have sanctuaries and hideouts inside Afghanistan,” the state media quoted the spokesperson as having said.

While talking about the Indian Supreme Court's decision to endorse the BJP government’s August 2019 move to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir, she said the Indian top court had no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.  

The spokesperson welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. She said this is a reflection of an international consensus and growing public anger at the ongoing Israeli atrocities that have claimed the lives more than eighteen thousand Palestinian people. It is critical the international community brings an end to Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetuated against the Palestinian people.

