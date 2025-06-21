Gold prices rebound after five-day slump in Pakistan; Check revised rates

KARACHI – Gold prices rebounded strongly across Pakistan as per tola of gold surged by Rs 1,465 to close at Rs 358,465, while ten grams of gold gained Rs 1,256, reaching Rs 307,325.

Meanwhile, silver prices fell slightly, with one tola dropping by Rs 11 to Rs 3,785.

This rebound comes in line with global market trends, where gold prices increased by 13 US dollars to 3,369 dollars per ounce, reflecting renewed investor confidence amid shifting economic factors.

Experts suggest that the recent upward movement may signal stabilization in the precious metals market after a period of decline.

Gold prices have fallen for five consecutive trading days, marking their first weekly decline in nearly a month despite rising geopolitical tensions.

In global market, Federal Reserve interest rates steady while weak retail sales and struggling stock markets added to economic uncertainty. A stronger US Dollar has limited gold’s gains, and after a prolonged rally, gold’s momentum appears to be fading.