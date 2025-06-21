Pakistan Oil companies directed to hold 20 days’ Fuel supply amid Iran-Israel conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government directed oil companies to maintain additional reserves of petroleum products to prevent any disruption in fuel supplies amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Authorities fear that the ongoing regional conflict could halt petroleum product deliveries at any time. To counter this risk, the government has ordered the urgent procurement of 140 million liters of petrol to bolster national reserves.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued formal instructions to oil companies to keep a minimum 20-day stock of fuel. Following these directives, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has launched an emergency tender to purchase approximately 70 million liters of petrol.

An oil tanker, originally scheduled to arrive on July 6 carrying around 70 million liters of petrol, has been rerouted to reach Karachi Port earlier, by June 26. PSO officials anticipate that by July 1, an additional 140 million liters of petrol will be available in the country.

Amid dire situation, Sharif led government is also considering issuing further emergency tenders to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply across Pakistan.