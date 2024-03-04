Karachi Weather Update: Check weather update of Sindh capital here

Dry and cold weather is expected in most parts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.

In its fresh advisory, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan and westerly wave is likely to enter the country.

Karachi Rain Update

During the next 24 hours, there is no chance of downpour in the metropolis.

Karachi Temperature Today

On Monday, the temperature of port city touched 24°C. Humidity was at 16 while blew at 13kmph.

Karachi Air Quality

Despite the measures, Karachi's air quality was recorded at 80, which is not very healthy.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while, very cold in upper parts. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.