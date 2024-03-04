Search

Bilawal throws weight behind PTI's demand for judicial inquiry into May 9 events

03:11 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Bilawal throws weight behind PTI's demand for judicial inquiry into May 9 events

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto extended support to PTI who is demanding an inquiry into the protests of May 9.

Sharing his views in the second session of NA, Bhutto scion said it was not possible to ignore and forget brutal attacks on state institutions and monuments of martyrs.

The Oxford graduate leader referred to PTI Gandapur’s speech asking for an inquiry in May 9’s protest, saying the judicial commission should probe the matter. All stakeholders should agree to accept the commission’s findings.

PPP leader said that it was hard to ‘take our politics forward’ unless May 9 was resolved. He called on PM Shehbaz to set up commission led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

He mentioned standing with PTI if former ruling party agrees to respect the findings of the judicial commission. 

He further mentioned a cipher case in the NA, warning that leaking the confidential document could have put Pakistan in jeopardy.

During his speech, Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers protested, and Bilawal mocked them for their inability to handle criticism, even referring to them as ‘cartoons’ in his speech.

He also highlighted the dissolution of the assembly just before the vote of no-confidence in 2022, calling it a violation of the constitution, and stressed that such violations must be condemned by all.

03:11 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

