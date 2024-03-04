Bilawal throws weight behind PTI's demand for judicial inquiry into May 9 events

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto extended support to PTI who is demanding an inquiry into the protests of May 9.
Sharing his views in the second session of NA, Bhutto scion said it was not possible to ignore and forget brutal attacks on state institutions and monuments of martyrs.
The Oxford graduate leader referred to PTI Gandapur’s speech asking for an inquiry in May 9’s protest, saying the judicial commission should probe the matter. All stakeholders should agree to accept the commission’s findings.
PPP leader said that it was hard to ‘take our politics forward’ unless May 9 was resolved. He called on PM Shehbaz to set up commission led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.
He mentioned standing with PTI if former ruling party agrees to respect the findings of the judicial commission.
He further mentioned a cipher case in the NA, warning that leaking the confidential document could have put Pakistan in jeopardy.
During his speech, Sunni Ittehad Council lawmakers protested, and Bilawal mocked them for their inability to handle criticism, even referring to them as ‘cartoons’ in his speech.
He also highlighted the dissolution of the assembly just before the vote of no-confidence in 2022, calling it a violation of the constitution, and stressed that such violations must be condemned by all.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
