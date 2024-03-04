Yango's helmet distribution initiative is important step towards promoting road safety in Pakistan

Yango, the renowned international technological company, embarked on a significant initiative to distribute helmets across critical cities in Pakistan in a remarkable display of commitment to road safety. With a mission to prioritise rider safety and promote responsible biking practices, Yango distributed over 1000 helmets in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.

This initiative is proof of Yango's unwavering dedication to fostering safer transportation options and ensuring the well-being of the riders. By providing high-quality helmets to bike riders, Yango aims to mitigate the risks associated with two-wheeled transportation and promote road safety awareness in communities across Pakistan.

The distribution ceremony, held in collaboration with local authorities and nonprofits, symbolises a collaborative effort to enhance road safety in Pakistan. Representatives from DIG Punjab Police and Al Marah Foundation graced the occasion, emphasising the importance of collective action in promoting road safety.

Yango's commitment to rider safety goes beyond just providing helmets. The company continues to invest in advanced safety features and technology to enhance the overall safety of its platform. From stringent driver screening processes to real-time trip monitoring, Yango employs a multi-layered approach to security that prioritises the protection of riders and the comfort of the users of the company's service. The tech giant with operations around the globe understands how the equation needs to be balanced from both ends for things to go smoothly. It’s about the customers' well-being and the riders who cover long distances amidst heavy traffic and other difficulties.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Yango remains committed to collaborating with local authorities, organisations, and stakeholders to promote road safety initiatives and create a culture of responsible transportation across Pakistan. Through initiatives like the helmet distribution program, Yango aims to impact road safety and build safer communities for all positively. With its dedication to prioritising rider safety and promoting responsible biking practices, Yango sets a commendable example for other companies in creating safer transportation ecosystems.