Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid soaring demand

Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has reinforced its commitment to Pakistan’s renewable energy sector by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading distributors Mesol, Diwan, NMC Group, and Premier Energy at Solar Pakistan 2025 exhibition in Lahore.

These strategic partnerships will accelerate the adoption of Trinasolar’s high-performance 210mm n-type i-TOPCon Vertex N modules 725W (NEG21C.20), 645W (NEG19RC.20), and DUOMAX N 600W (NEG18C.20) providing efficient and reliable solar solutions tailored to Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

These high-power, high-efficiency modules are designed to maximize energy output and lower the levelized cost of Energy (LCOE), making them ideal for Pakistan’s evolving solar market. Delivering superior performance under high temperatures and low-light conditions gives them key advantages for the region’s diverse environmental landscape.

The high facility and reliability due to the modules’ innovative non-destructive cutting technology further enhance durability and energy generation efficiency, ensuring long-term value for businesses and households. The newly signed MOUs will enhance the availability of these cutting-edge modules across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, addressing the country’s increasing demand for sustainable energy.

Trinasolar continues to lead the global solar industry, recently surpassing 170GW in 210mm module shipments, retaining its global top spot for 210mm modules, and maintaining its position as a BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer. These achievements reinforce the company’s credibility, bankability, and reputation.

Mr. Yousuf Allahwala, Director of Mesol, stated, “Partnering with Trinasolar strengthens our ability to bring world-class solar technology to Pakistan, helping industries and businesses achieve energy efficiency and sustainability.” Mr. Saleem Diwan, CEO of Diwan, added, “With Trinasolar’s innovation and reliability, we can provide our clients with top-tier solar solutions that maximize performance and long-term savings.”

“This collaboration enables us to meet Pakistan’s growing demand for high-efficiency solar power, supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future”, commented Mr Mudassir Mukhtar, CEO of NMC Group. Mr. Usman Mubarak, Director of Premier Energy, stated, “Our partnership with Trinasolar reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solar technology in Pakistan, empowering businesses and households with reliable and sustainable energy solutions.”

Edison Zhou, Head of Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand at Trinasolar, expressed his gratitude, “We are proud to partner with leading distributors in Pakistan. These agreements significantly expand access to our latest Vertex N modules and reaffirm Trinasolar’s long-term commitment to supporting the country’s renewable energy transition.”

The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan.

