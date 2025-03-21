Gold prices decline in Pakistan after continuous surge

After four consecutive days of steady increases, gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs. 2,000, bringing it down to Rs. 318,800. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs. 1,715, now standing at Rs. 273,319.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold saw a decline of $19, bringing it down to $3,031 per ounce.

This price adjustment follows a sustained upward trend in recent days, reflecting fluctuations in both local and global gold markets.