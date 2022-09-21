Tecno launches Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan, price, specifications

LAHORE - TECNO, a leading smartphone brand, has launched the much-awaited Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan. The camera-centric Camon series has brought yet another innovation in camera technology unlike anything seen before.

TECNO Camon 19 Pro, the industry’s first-ever smartphone with a 64MP Bright Night Portrait with RGBW (G+P) sensor and 0.98mm Slimmest bezel, is now being launched in Pakistan.

Camon 19 Pro is equipped with Industry-Leading Features in camera and design. It has a 50MP Portrait camera lens with 2X Zoom, a human eye-like image sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera (four in one technology) with an AI beauty feature. The smartphone camera functionality also features Super Night mode, Camera Pro mode, and Sky shop to enhance the photography experience for its users.

The fashion-forward Camon 19 Pro has made its name well known in the design segment as a winner of the IF Design Award for its 0.98mm Slimmest Bezel. The dazzling back shell hosts 200 million stars-like particles giving a feel of the bright starry sky. This straight-frame and trendy design smartphone with a delicate touch, non-stick fingerprints, and premium texture give a premium look.

“We are ecstatic to share that TECNO has achieved a new milestone in Pakistan with the launch of its first smartphone, which features the slimmest bezel and 64MP RGBW technology.” said the CEO of TECNO Mobile, Kelvin Zeng. He further added, “In the Pakistani market, TECNO has once again made history by offering features that are unmatched in the industry. This smartphone will represent an upscale model in its category with the best possible blend of tech, inventiveness, and aesthetics.”

The smartphone’s 120Hz higher refresh rate display, TüV Rheinland Certified, offers an ultra-smooth user experience with a 6.8"FHD+ display that delivers expert-level Visual Feast thanks to its 0.98mm incredibly low bezel and a higher screen-to-body ratio of 94.26%.

The display is also accredited with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection, which blocks damaging Blue Light and provides fatigue-free sensory effects. The smartphone is packed with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, a powerhouse for hassle-free usage, 8GB + 5GB extendable RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W flash charge.

TECNO Camon 19 Pro is available in two vibrant colours: Eco black and Polar Blue. The smartphone is now available in offline markets across the country, and through Daraz for buying online at an exciting price of PKR 49,999.