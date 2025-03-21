What’s in and what’s out: Eid 2025 trends you need to know

As the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025 approaches, the excitement isn’t just about the festivities—it’s also about embracing trends that define the season. This year, fashion, food, and gatherings take inspiration from both nostalgia and modern elegance, creating a perfect balance of heritage and contemporary charm. From regal farshi shalwars making a comeback to the viral pistachio chocolate knafeh becoming a must-have dessert, here’s what’s shaping up to be the highlight of Eid celebrations this year.

The Grand Return of the Farshi Shalwar

A timeless classic from the Mughal era, the farshi shalwar is reclaiming its place in modern wardrobes. This voluminous silhouette, once reserved for aristocracy, is now being reinterpreted with contemporary touches. Flowy kameez styles, intricate embroidery, and soft pastel hues make it a sophisticated yet wearable choice for Eid. While best suited for taller frames, those looking to balance proportions can opt for structured tops to complement the graceful drape of the fabric.

Pistachio Chocolate Knafeh

Dessert trends evolve every Eid, and this year, pistachio chocolate knafeh is stealing the spotlight. With its crunchy layers of shredded phyllo dough, creamy pistachio filling, and a drizzle of rich chocolate, this decadent treat has taken over dessert tables and bakery displays across Pakistan. Local patisseries are infusing this trend into everything from cheesecakes to waffles, ensuring that chocolate lovers and traditionalists alike find something to indulge in. The key to enjoying this trend? Opt for authentic versions made with high-quality ingredients for an unforgettable flavor experience.

Khussas are Back

Footwear trends this Eid are all about blending culture with comfort. The handcrafted khussa, once considered a heritage piece, has undergone a modern transformation. Whether adorned with mirror work, delicate thread embroidery, or sleek leather finishes, khussas are proving to be the perfect finishing touch to both traditional and fusion outfits. However, fashionistas should keep in mind that pairing khussas with heavily flared farshi shalwars can be tricky—cropped or tapered trousers can help maintain a balanced look.

Henna Stencils For the Go

Mehndi application is an essential part of Eid festivities, but not everyone has the time (or the steady hand) for intricate freehand designs. Enter henna stencils—an innovative solution that ensures flawless, symmetrical patterns without the hassle. This year, celestial motifs, geometric patterns, and truck art-inspired designs are in high demand. Additionally, organic, chemical-free henna is becoming increasingly popular, offering a deep stain and a naturally fragrant experience.

Kaftans

Kaftans are taking center stage as the go-to Eid outfit, offering a harmonious blend of luxury and ease. Their fluid silhouettes, rich fabrics, and delicate embellishments make them an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement without compromising on comfort. Whether styled with intricate jewelry for a regal look or kept minimalistic for a laid-back vibe, kaftans are proving to be a versatile wardrobe essential this season.

Eid 2025: In a Nutshell

Whether you’re embracing the grandeur of farshi shalwars, indulging in a bite of pistachio chocolate knafeh, or keeping things casual with an open-house gathering, the essence of Eid remains the same—cherishing traditions while making space for modern expressions of joy.