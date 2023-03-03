Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

The Academy Awards has just revealed that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed will co-host the 95th Oscars ceremony.

The event will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In addition to Padukone and Ahmed, notable personalities such as Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Michael B. Jordan will also grace the event as presenters. The Academy Awards will be unveiling additional names of presenters in due course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Ahmed, a trailblazing Oscar-winning actor, continues to make history for Pakistan on the global stage. Last month, he accomplished yet another milestone as the first actor of Pakistani descent to announce the Academy Awards nominations from the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Allison Williams, the star of M3GAN, was his co-presenter for the task, and the announcements were live-streamed on numerous online platforms.

Furthermore, Ahmed secured his first Oscar win last year for the critically acclaimed live-action short film "The Long Goodbye," which he co-wrote with Aneil Karia. He previously garnered a nomination for his remarkable performance in "Sound of Metal." His other credits include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and the miniseries "The Night Of," for which he received an Emmy Award.

On the same night, PadukoneThe 37-year-old, who made her Hollywood breakthrough in the 2017 action flick "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," shared the news with her 72.4 million Instagram followers. She posted a snapshot of the academy's announcement on her Stories and as a post.