Pakistan

Couple found dead in Lahore

01:08 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Couple found dead in Lahore

LAHORE – The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered after three days in the provincial capital.

According to police, the deceased couple, Abdul Latif and his wife Abida, were found on the upper floor of their residence in Baghbanpura. They had been living on the upper floor of their nephew's house for the past 12 years.

Following the discovery, forensic teams gathered evidence, and the police have initiated an investigation, considering various angles including possible homicide. Police stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Initial reports indicate that the couple, 75-year-old Abdul Latif and 65-year-old Abida, were childless and residing at their nephew's home.

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

