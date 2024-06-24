Couple found dead in Lahore

LAHORE – The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered after three days in the provincial capital.

According to police, the deceased couple, Abdul Latif and his wife Abida, were found on the upper floor of their residence in Baghbanpura. They had been living on the upper floor of their nephew's house for the past 12 years.

Following the discovery, forensic teams gathered evidence, and the police have initiated an investigation, considering various angles including possible homicide. Police stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Initial reports indicate that the couple, 75-year-old Abdul Latif and 65-year-old Abida, were childless and residing at their nephew's home.