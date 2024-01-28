Cold wave grips Pakistan with rain expected in northern areas

ISLAMABAD – According to the Met office, most regions of the country are expected to encounter cold and partly cloudy conditions in the next twelve hours.
Upper districts are anticipated to be covered in clouds during this period.
The Meteorological Department forecasts significant rain and snowfall in mountainous regions, affecting key areas such as Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Balochistan, Kashmir, and surrounding hilly areas.
At the same time, there is a prediction of shallow to moderate fog in certain plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, posing a cautionary note for commuters and residents.
Temperature readings indicate that Islamabad and Lahore are at 10 degrees Celsius, Karachi at 15 degrees Celsius, Peshawar at five degrees Celsius, Quetta at eight degrees Celsius, Gilgit at two degrees Celsius, Murree at three degrees Celsius, and Muzafarabad at six degrees Celsius.
Dense fog persisted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), causing disruptions in flight operations in Peshawar on Sunday. Four domestic flights were canceled, and four others were diverted from Peshawar to Islamabad for landing due to the dense fog.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.