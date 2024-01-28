Mian Azhar arrested ahead of PTI's election rally in Lahore

LAHORE – Despite clear directions of country's top court, a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within the ranks of Imran Khan's party and now Mian Azhar, party senior leader, has been arrested ahead of an election rally in Lahore.

Former Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan Hammad Azhar said his father Mian Azhar, an octogenarian, was taken into police custody as he wanted to lead a rally as per his democratic and constitutional right in the provincial capital.

Lamenting his father's arrest, Hammad said 'Pakistan has today been reduced to a total fascist state with zero human rights or rule of law. One Nawaz Sharif & his daughter calling the shots and ruining the country'.

My 82 year old father arrested. He wanted to lead a rally as per his democratic and constitutional right. Pakistan has today been reduced to a total fascist state with zero human rights or rule of law. One Nawaz Sharif & his daughter calling the shots and ruining the country. pic.twitter.com/BEdx5EX60h — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) January 28, 2024

Police in Punjab and other regions continued arrests of candidates affiliated with leading political party. The development prompted serious concerns about the viability of conducting free and fair elections amid state machinery’s 'interference'.