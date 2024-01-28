Search

Pakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024Top News

Mian Azhar arrested ahead of PTI's election rally in Lahore

Web Desk
01:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Mian Azhar arrested ahead of PTI's election rally in Lahore
Source: Twitter/@Hammad_Azhar

LAHORE – Despite clear directions of country's top court, a lingering atmosphere of despondency pervades within the ranks of Imran Khan's party and now Mian Azhar, party senior leader, has been arrested ahead of an election rally in Lahore.

Former Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan Hammad Azhar said his father Mian Azhar, an octogenarian, was taken into police custody as he wanted to lead a rally as per his democratic and constitutional right in the provincial capital.

Lamenting his father's arrest, Hammad said 'Pakistan has today been reduced to a total fascist state with zero human rights or rule of law. One Nawaz Sharif & his daughter calling the shots and ruining the country'.

Police in Punjab and other regions continued arrests of candidates affiliated with leading political party. The development prompted serious concerns about the viability of conducting free and fair elections amid state machinery’s 'interference'.

Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today ...

01:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Pakistani clerics issue Fatwa to stop women from campaigning ahead of ...

11:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Youth, agriculture and IT in focus as PML-N unveils its election ...

01:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

07:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

PTI loses bat: Not holding intra-party polls is violation of ...

09:00 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI holds first-ever live TikTok rally in Pakistan

Most viewed

01:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ ...

09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

05:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

‘Credible evidence’ proves Indian involvement in assassination of ...

03:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nawaz Sharif presents PML-N manifesto for Elections 2024

05:30 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Marshall Islands formally establish diplomatic ties

12:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Qureshi to be represented by state defence counsel in ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today after May 9 clashes

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 28 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 28, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: