Did Imran Khan hire services of Salman Rushdie’s lawyer in Britain?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied hiring the services of a British lawyer, who represented controversial British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie, to represent party chief Imran Khan in international courts.

The PTI said in a statement that there was no truth in the reports about hiring a foreign law firm; no such initiative had been taken by the jailed PTI chairman.

A party spokesperson condemned the worst state oppression and fascism in the country. He said the PTI demanded rights and justice from Pakistan’s judiciary, adding that effective measures must be taken for supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar claimed at a press conference that the PTI chief had hired British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson to represent him in international courts.

He lashed out at Imran Khan for moving the international courts against Pakistan, adding that there were several other competent lawyers, but “you didn’t hire them, why?”

Later, Maryam Nawaz slammed the PTI chief for hiring a lawyer in Britain for the legal battle against "unlawful detention and human rights abuses" in Pakistan.

کتنے تعجب کی بات ہے کہ اپنی نمائندگی کرنے کے لیے عمران خان نے اسی وکیل کا انتخاب کیا جس نے ملعون سلمان رشدی کا مقدمہ لڑا تھا۔ یہی عمران خان کا دوہرا چہرہ ہے۔ پاکستان میں ریاست مدینہ کے جھوٹے دعوے اور باہر کی دنیا میں اسلام مخالف لابی سے مدد کی اپیل۔

سلمان رشدی دنیا بھر… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 2, 2023

Calling the PTI chief’s move as double standards, she said Imran Khan had selected a person who remained a legal counsel for Salman Rushdie. She said the PTI chief had appealed for help from the anti-Islam lobby.

Amid all this blame game, journalist Maleeha Hashmey came hard on Maryam Nawaz for being “hypocritical”.

واقعی، مریم صاحبہ، منافقت کی بھی حد ہوتی ہے۔



یہی وکیل آپ کے انکل اسحاق ڈار کا تھا۔ یہی وکیل آپ کے قریبی ساتھی ناصر بٹ کا تھا۔



یہی وکیل آپ کے پسندیدہ ترین چینل جیو نیوز کے مالک میر شکیل الرحمن صاحب کا تھا۔



جب یہی وکیل آپ لوگوں کے مقدمے لڑے تو میٹھا ہے۔ جب عمران خان کا مقدمہ لڑے… pic.twitter.com/AM5SMiwiDo — Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) September 2, 2023

Hashmi claimed that the same lawyer had represented Ishaq Dar and another PML-N leader Nasir Butt. She asked if it was right when this lawyer fought the cases of people linked to the PML-N.