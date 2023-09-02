Did Imran Khan hire services of Salman Rushdie’s lawyer in Britain?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied hiring the services of a British lawyer, who represented controversial British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie, to represent party chief Imran Khan in international courts.
The PTI said in a statement that there was no truth in the reports about hiring a foreign law firm; no such initiative had been taken by the jailed PTI chairman.
A party spokesperson condemned the worst state oppression and fascism in the country. He said the PTI demanded rights and justice from Pakistan’s judiciary, adding that effective measures must be taken for supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.
PML-N leader Atta Tarar claimed at a press conference that the PTI chief had hired British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson to represent him in international courts.
He lashed out at Imran Khan for moving the international courts against Pakistan, adding that there were several other competent lawyers, but “you didn’t hire them, why?”
Later, Maryam Nawaz slammed the PTI chief for hiring a lawyer in Britain for the legal battle against "unlawful detention and human rights abuses" in Pakistan.
کتنے تعجب کی بات ہے کہ اپنی نمائندگی کرنے کے لیے عمران خان نے اسی وکیل کا انتخاب کیا جس نے ملعون سلمان رشدی کا مقدمہ لڑا تھا۔ یہی عمران خان کا دوہرا چہرہ ہے۔ پاکستان میں ریاست مدینہ کے جھوٹے دعوے اور باہر کی دنیا میں اسلام مخالف لابی سے مدد کی اپیل۔— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 2, 2023
سلمان رشدی دنیا بھر…
Calling the PTI chief’s move as double standards, she said Imran Khan had selected a person who remained a legal counsel for Salman Rushdie. She said the PTI chief had appealed for help from the anti-Islam lobby.
Amid all this blame game, journalist Maleeha Hashmey came hard on Maryam Nawaz for being “hypocritical”.
واقعی، مریم صاحبہ، منافقت کی بھی حد ہوتی ہے۔— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) September 2, 2023
یہی وکیل آپ کے انکل اسحاق ڈار کا تھا۔ یہی وکیل آپ کے قریبی ساتھی ناصر بٹ کا تھا۔
یہی وکیل آپ کے پسندیدہ ترین چینل جیو نیوز کے مالک میر شکیل الرحمن صاحب کا تھا۔
جب یہی وکیل آپ لوگوں کے مقدمے لڑے تو میٹھا ہے۔ جب عمران خان کا مقدمہ لڑے… pic.twitter.com/AM5SMiwiDo
Hashmi claimed that the same lawyer had represented Ishaq Dar and another PML-N leader Nasir Butt. She asked if it was right when this lawyer fought the cases of people linked to the PML-N.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.