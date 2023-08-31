Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan allowed to call his sons from Attock Jail

05:02 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Imran Khan allowed to call his sons from Attock Jail
ISLAMABAD – A newly established court under the Official Secrets Act has allowed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is on 14-day judicial remand in the cipher case, to talk to his sons over the phone. 

The former prime minister is currently detained in Attock Jail and he submitted a petition for holding talk to Qasim and Suleman on the telephone after his judicial remand was approved. 

Special Court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain has approved the petition and issued directives to the superintendent of the jail to make arrangements for telephonic contact between Imran Khan and his sons. 

A day earlier, the court had extended former prime minister and PTI chief's judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case.

The hearing was held at the Attock Jail, and former premier was presented before the special court’s Judge Abul Hasnat.

The legal team of PTI chief including Barrister Salman Safdar, Intizar Panjotha, Naeem Panjotha and Ali Ijaz presented arguments while Federal Investigators also attended the hearing.

During Wednesday's hearing, the legal team of former premier submitted a petition seeking his post-arrest bail application and prayed before special court to accept his bail in the case.

Panjotha and other members maintained that registration of case against former prime minister under Official Secrets Act was illegal, calling it politically motivated case.

The trial of a Pakistani leader known for his populist politics will go on in jail, while the accused can also apply for bail.

The former cricket star was re-arrested soon after his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court. He was sent on judicial remand till August 30 under the Official Secrets Act.

