Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

ُSenior newscaster and TV show host Iran Chaudhry passed away at a young age, his family said on Saturday.
Reports in local media said the media person lost her life after battling cancer for some time.
Before her death, she was working with a private news channel where she was supposed to host a prime-time show when her sudden demise shocked everyone.
Her untimely demise was first shared by her show producer who contacted her home due to a no-show.
As the news of her death hit social media, messages of condolence started pouring in.
The country's interim Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the senior anchorperson.
In a statement, Solangi called her death a significant loss for Pakistani media industry, as he recalled her capable and hardworking journalist, who rendered valuable services in the field of journalism.
Minister also prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
