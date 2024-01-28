Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

ُSenior newscaster and TV show host Iran Chaudhry passed away at a young age, his family said on Saturday.

Reports in local media said the media person lost her life after battling cancer for some time.

Before her death, she was working with a private news channel where she was supposed to host a prime-time show when her sudden demise shocked everyone.

Her untimely demise was first shared by her show producer who contacted her home due to a no-show.

As the news of her death hit social media, messages of condolence started pouring in.

The country's interim Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the senior anchorperson.

In a statement, Solangi called her death a significant loss for Pakistani media industry, as he recalled her capable and hardworking journalist, who rendered valuable services in the field of journalism.

Minister also prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.