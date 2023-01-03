TV anchor Mishal Bukhari dies of cancer

ISLAMABAD – Television anchorperson Mishal Bukhari died on Tuesday in Lahore after losing battle to cancer.
Bukhari had experience of 15 years in print and electronic media. She had worked for several leading news channels including PTV. She started her career as a sub-editor in magazine of Express newspaper.
Born in July, 1984, in Karachi, She had received a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of the Punjab.
Journalist community has express condolence on the sad demise of Mishal Bukhari.
Deeply saddened over demise of Mishal Bukhari our tv host #Apptv Such a decent&wonderful person. We spoke last Thursday. She told me she was battling against cancer.I got her intouch with @sehbaia in USA. But too late. My deep condolences with her family. Huge loss@ameerabbas84 pic.twitter.com/ghVqbFOp7s— Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) January 3, 2023
What a terrible news to hear, what a trehic young death. Mishal Bukhari is no more. When I started my journalism career in 2007 in Express News, she was there as a fellow colleague and a refined human. She was fighting cancer but could not survive. pic.twitter.com/KcIjCfJEVj— Rai Shahnawaz (@RaiShahnawaz) January 3, 2023
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) January 3, 2023
Shocked & saddened to learn about our dear colleague, Mishal Bukhari's sad demise! Please recite Fateha for her! 💔
Deepest condolences @ameerabbas84 :(
