Heavy school bags: Pakistan introduces new policy to ease students’ burden

ISLAMABAD – In a move to make life easier for young students, public primary schools in Islamabad will soon have small racks in classrooms for book storage.

This new policy aims to reduce the need for students to carry heavy school bags, fostering a more comfortable and child-friendly learning environment.

Education Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani announced that preparations for the policy have been ongoing for a month, with plans to start before schools reopen.

He noted, “This will be a huge relief for both parents and students, enhancing the learning experience for young minds.”

The policy will take effect on August 1st, and all public primary schools in the capital will have these classroom racks installed.

This initiative addresses concerns about the physical strain of heavy school bags on young children, aiming to promote a healthier and more enjoyable educational experience. Parents and educators have praised the effort, expecting smoother class transitions and better classroom dynamics. This step highlights a commitment to improving the well-being and comfort of students.