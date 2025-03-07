Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan, IMF complete technical-level talks for next $1b tranche

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have completed technical-level talks for the release of the next $1 billion tranche, with policy-level discussions set to begin on Monday.

According to reports, the first phase of negotiations concluded, during which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s representative met with the IMF mission on Friday.

The provincial government briefed the mission about its economic measures, including the legislation on agricultural income tax.

Discussions also covered steps to increase provincial revenues and reviewed strategies to enhance the performance of government officials. Additionally, measures to improve governance were thoroughly examined.

With the technical talks wrapped up, the second phase — focused on policy-level negotiations — will kick off next week as part of the ongoing economic review.

Pakistan to introduce digital portal for public officials’ asset declaration amid IMF talks

