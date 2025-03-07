Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Trump offers nuclear talks to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, offering negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

In an interview with an American news outlet, Trump stated he wants to discuss a nuclear deal with Iran, revealing that he sent the letter to Iranian leadership on Wednesday. When asked if the letter was addressed directly to Ayatollah Khamenei, Trump replied, “Yes.”

Trump emphasized two ways to deal with Iran: “One is war, and the other is negotiations.” He added, “I prefer negotiations because I don’t want to harm Iran — they are great people.”

Regarding the letter, Trump said, “I expressed hope that Iran would choose talks, as it would be in their best interest.”

The letter comes amid growing concerns from Western nations that Iran is nearing the capability to produce nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Iran’s mission in New York stated they had not received the letter as of Friday. The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond, but Iran’s news agency dismissed Trump’s move as a “repeated spectacle.”

It is worth noting that Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran during his first term in 2018 — an agreement the Biden administration later worked hard to revive.

