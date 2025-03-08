Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 8, 2025, in the open market.
On Saturday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 297.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 360.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.05.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 8 March 2025
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|280.25
|281.75
|EUR
|Euro
|297.85
|300.6
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|360.5
|364
|AED
|U.A.E Dirham
|76.05
|76.7
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|74.45
|75
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|177
|179.25
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|739.3
|747.3
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|196.1
|198.5
|CNY
|China Yuan
|37.55
|37.95
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|38.45
|38.85
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.65
|36
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.12
|3.21
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.9
|1.96
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|900.5
|910
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|62.18
|62.78
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|157.59
|159.59
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|25.21
|25.51
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|723.6
|732.1
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|76.16
|76.86
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|209.35
|211.35
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|25.35
|25.65
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|311.62
|314.37
|THB
|Thai Baht
|8.13
|8.28