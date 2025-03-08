Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 March 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 8, 2025, in the open market.

On Saturday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 297.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 360.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.05.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 8 March 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.90.