Petrol price to increase in Pakistan from December 16 amid global surge

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel prices are expected to go up for the second half of December 2024, with strong possibility of surge in petroleum product prices amid surge in international oil prices.

Reports in local media said US crude oil and British Brent saw significant price hikes in global market. In last week, the price of crude oil moved up by 63 cents, now hovering at $68.05 per barrel while Btrent increased by 73 cents, with its current price at $71.85 per barrel.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reportedly sent summary to the government, recommending adjustments in the petroleum product prices. The government is expected to make a final decision on December 15.

Citizens are bracing for potential impact of the price increase on the cost of daily commuting and goods transportation.

Last month, petrol price was jacked up Rs3.72 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by 3.29 per litre amid changes.