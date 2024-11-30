Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices for December today; Check Expected rates

petrol

ISLAMABAD – Petrol, and diesel rates are expected to be increased from December 1 in light of tweaks in global oil prices and currency change.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that petrol price could be increase by Rs3.15 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) may move up by Rs3.20-3.50 per litre. Kerosene oil prices are also anticipated to increase by Rs4 per litre.

These adjustments are linked to recent fluctuations in global crude oil prices, which have affected the cost of imports.

Petrol Price Update

  • Petrol: Expected to rise by Rs3.15, bringing the new price to Rs251-252 per litre.
  • Diesel: Expected to move up by Rs3.20, bringing the new price to Rs258-259 per litre.

The final decision will be made by Ministry of Finance, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will announce the revised rates after consulting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As of November 2024, petrol is priced at Rs248.38 per litre, HSD at Rs255.14 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs161.54 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs147.51 per litre.

The hike in POLs is expected to add growing financial burden on Pakistanis, who are already struggling with soaring prices of basic commodities and utility bills.

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases HSD by Rs5 per litre

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

