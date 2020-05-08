Pakistan expresses grave concern over ongoing state-terrorism, extra judicial killings in IOJ&K
11:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
Pakistan expresses grave concern over ongoing state-terrorism, extra judicial killings in IOJ&K
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed grave concern on deteriorating situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to brutal military crackdown by Indian occupation forces.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson strongly condemned the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations in the held area.

It said despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Occupied Kashmir, Indian occupation forces continue their relentless campaign of oppression and brutalization of the Kashmiri people, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesperson said there are reports of Indian security forces firing pellet guns and live bullets on peaceful protesters, killing at least one innocent Kashmiri and wounding scores of others. These Indian actions are highly condemnable.

