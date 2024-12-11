Bulls return at Pakistan Stock Exchange as KSE-100 climbs over 1500 points

KARACHI – Shares at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) returned to trading in green, climbing over 1500 points after massive losses on Tuesday.

Market saw strong recovery on Wednesday, with flagship KSE-100 Index hovering around 110,500, after an increase 1.85%.

Auto, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration, OMCs, refineries, and power generation are taking KSE-100 upwards.

Experts link recovery with positive economic indicators, including drop in inflation rate to 4.9% in November. This drop has spurred expectations that the central bank may cut interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Stock Market saw volatile session on Tuesday, with KSE-100 Index falling by 1,073.74 points (0.98%) due to profit-taking by investors. The index closed at 108,896.65.