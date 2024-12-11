Pak-China ‘Warrior-VIII’ drills culminate with push for stronger counter-terrorism cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII, a three-week long counter-terrorism training event, ended on 11 December 2024, ISPR said.

In a statement, Army’s media wing said Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China troops trained together from 19 November to 11 December in eighth installment in the series of annual bilateral military drills.

Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony was held on 10 December at the Tilla Field Firing Range, where senior military officials and dignitaries gathered to witness the culmination of the exercise.

The ceremony was graced by Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI(M), Commander of the Rawalpindi Corps, as the Chief Guest. The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and other Chinese dignitaries were also present at the event.

The dignitaries lauded the high standards of professionalism demonstrated by the troops from both sides during the exercise, which focused on enhancing counter-terrorism strategies and strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

Warrior VIII underscores the deepening military ties and collaboration between Pakistan and China in combating regional security challenges.