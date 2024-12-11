Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

One in three Pakistanis optimistic about Pakistan’s Economic Outlook: Ipsos Survey

ISLAMABAD – A recent survey by Ipsos shows growing confidence amid positive economic indicators.

Optimism about the country’s future saw upward trend in fourth quarter of this year, nearly doubling from previous quarter, as per latest Consumer Confidence Index Survey in what is said to be highest level of optimism in the country in three years.

Ipsos survey, which interviewed over 1,000 people from across Islamabad, GB, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reveals that economic worries have substantially eased, with considerable drop in inflation. Inflation previously been top concern for Pakistanis, but now, confidence in the country’s economic recovery is on the rise.

Pakistanis describing the country’s condition as “strong” has increased four-fold since September last year amid growing optimism about local economy with mostly Pakistanis expecting improvements in the next six months, the highest in one year.

The country outpaced Turkey in Global Consumer Confidence Index, showing a positive shift of 1.2 points. The survey also found that one in three Pakistanis consider the nation’s economic situation to be either strong or moderate, with males, urban residents, and the educated middle class expressing the most optimism.

Moreover, there has been a noticeable shift in attitudes toward household purchases. Since the challenging economic conditions of September 2023, 6% more Pakistanis now feel comfortable making household purchases.

Ipsos survey suggests that despite economic challenges, Pakistanis are increasingly hopeful about the country’s prospects, especially among males and middle- to lower-income groups, who show greater optimism about the economic recovery.

Ipsos survey shows young Pakistanis trust Army the most, hope for fair elections

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

