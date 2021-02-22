Pakistan, Russia to set up joint science foundation

06:18 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan, Russia to set up joint science foundation
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Russian authorities have agreed to establish the joint science foundation.

The agreement reached during meeting with Russian’s Minister of Education and Science Almazbek Beishenaliev, who is in Pakistan on official visit, and Higher Education Commission Director Dr. Tariq Banuri.

He also held a meeting with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. Both high ups also agreed on facilitation of academic mobility between universities of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

They also reached an agreement to exchange experience in education sector. Kyrgyzstan will share its experience in online learning.

Meanwhile, situation of students from Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan was discussed with Federal Minister for National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Dr. Faisal Sultan.

