PM Imran arrives in Peshawar on day-long visit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar on a day-long visit on Monday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan received the premier, who will hold consultations on the government and party affairs.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پشاور میں گورنر خیبر پختونخوا شاہ فرمان اور وزیر اعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا محمود خان سے ملاقات۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 22, 2021
ملاقات میں صوبہ خیبر پختونخوا میں زیر تکمیل ترقیاتی منصوبہ جات اور سیاسی امور پر گفتگو ہوئی pic.twitter.com/p57uuHkVeG
The visit comes days after the ruling PTI suffered setback in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls.
On Saturday, KP Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak was de-notified on Saturday for supporting a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-polls for PK-63.
Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash shared the notification on Twitter, stating that Khattak was removed after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
“The Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is pleased to de-notify Mr. Liaqat Khattak” from his office, said the notification.
- Pakistan develops electronic voting machine for transparent elections ...09:06 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Qatar’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role for ...08:38 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Haier Digital Inverter Refrigerator is real inverter – Less than ...08:33 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Punjab launches Rehmat-ullil-Aalamin Scholarship Program08:23 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Hunting dogs maul leopard in Pakistan forest while men record video ...08:00 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- WATCH | Ertugrul star Celal AL and Reema Khan sing Dil Dil Pakistan ...06:35 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Sanam Jung shakes a leg on sister Amna's mehndi (VIDEOS)05:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Gigi Hadid transforms her workplace into daughter Khai's playroom03:50 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021