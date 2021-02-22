PM Imran arrives in Peshawar on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar on a day-long visit on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan received the premier, who will hold consultations on the government and party affairs.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پشاور میں گورنر خیبر پختونخوا شاہ فرمان اور وزیر اعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا محمود خان سے ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں صوبہ خیبر پختونخوا میں زیر تکمیل ترقیاتی منصوبہ جات اور سیاسی امور پر گفتگو ہوئی pic.twitter.com/p57uuHkVeG — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 22, 2021

The visit comes days after the ruling PTI suffered setback in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls.

On Saturday, KP Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak was de-notified on Saturday for supporting a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-polls for PK-63.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash shared the notification on Twitter, stating that Khattak was removed after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is pleased to de-notify Mr. Liaqat Khattak” from his office, said the notification.