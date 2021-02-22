WATCH | Ertugrul star Celal AL and Reema Khan sing Dil Dil Pakistan in Turkey

Pakistan and Turkish celebrities are becoming quite the companions and the audience is loving it. Warmly welcoming Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Reema Khan, Sadia Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey on Sunday, Celal AL was spotted spending time with our local celebrities.

While visiting the remarkable landmarks of Istanbul, Reema also visited the fascinating Hagia Sophia Holy Mosque along with Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and other Turkish stars.

Taking to Instagram, the Lollywood queen shared a video, singing the patriotic tune 'Dil Dil Pakistan' with Celal Al.

“Dil Dil Pakistan Jan Jan Turkey (Pakistan-Turkey Dosti Zindabad @celalall”, she wrote.

Famed Ertugrul actor Celal Al, the Turkish star who played protagonist Abdul Rahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul has been highly applauded for his performance.

With our local actors in Turkey, something exciting might be brewing, and the Pakistani audience is definitely looking forward to a thrilling Pak-Turk joint venture with immensely talented actors and producers of both countries.