Search

Pakistan

Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

Web Desk
12:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport
Source: File Photo

A passenger plane that took off from Jeddah Airport made an emergency landing at Lahore Airport on Tuesday.

Authorities were notified of private airline jet making emergency landing in Punjab capital as flights continue to be disrupted by extreme weather conditions.

The plane was supposed to land at Peshawar Airport but it was diverted to Lahore Airport due to  unfavorable weather conditions.

In late December and January, flight operations remained affected as thick fog engulfed parts of the country.

Besides the emergency landings, two flights were cancelled at Lahore airport while over 15 flights faced delays, leaving passengers in limbo.

https://pakobserver.net/flight-operations-disrupted-motorways-closed-due-to-fog-2/

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP this week

02:17 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Corps Commander Peshawar leads rescue operation after fire engulfs ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

03:02 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Over dozen flights canceled, delayed as dense fog disrupts operations ...

10:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Peshawar kabab restaurant rocked with blast

Pakistan

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

03:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

05:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Jan-2024/pakistani-rupee-remains-largely-stable-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-check-23-jan-forex-rates

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: