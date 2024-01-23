Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

A passenger plane that took off from Jeddah Airport made an emergency landing at Lahore Airport on Tuesday.

Authorities were notified of private airline jet making emergency landing in Punjab capital as flights continue to be disrupted by extreme weather conditions.

The plane was supposed to land at Peshawar Airport but it was diverted to Lahore Airport due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In late December and January, flight operations remained affected as thick fog engulfed parts of the country.

Besides the emergency landings, two flights were cancelled at Lahore airport while over 15 flights faced delays, leaving passengers in limbo.

