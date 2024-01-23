Peshawar-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lahore Airport

A passenger plane that took off from Jeddah Airport made an emergency landing at Lahore Airport on Tuesday.
Authorities were notified of private airline jet making emergency landing in Punjab capital as flights continue to be disrupted by extreme weather conditions.
The plane was supposed to land at Peshawar Airport but it was diverted to Lahore Airport due to unfavorable weather conditions.
In late December and January, flight operations remained affected as thick fog engulfed parts of the country.
Besides the emergency landings, two flights were cancelled at Lahore airport while over 15 flights faced delays, leaving passengers in limbo.
Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.
PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.
The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\
