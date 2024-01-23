USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\