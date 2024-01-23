Search

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Web Desk
12:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank
Source: File Photo

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Forex

08:42 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, ...

08:43 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:31 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:42 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and ...

08:31 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; ...

08:45 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Jan-2024/pakistani-rupee-remains-largely-stable-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-check-23-jan-forex-rates

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: