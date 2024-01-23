Myanmar army plane crashes in India

Six people sustained injuries when a military plane from Myanmar skidded off the runway at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, India before reaching the terminal on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 10:19, with a total of 14 people on board.
Media reports indicate that the plane was intended to pick up Myanmar soldiers who had fled the Lawngtlai district due to clashes between the Myanmar army and the civilian army.
After landing at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, the plane skidded off the runway, and a video of the incident showed rescue operators at the accident site.
Last week, a total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers entered Mizoram, and 184 of them were sent back on Monday via Myanmar Air Force planes from Lengpui Airport to Sittwe in Rakhine state.
The soldiers had entered Bandukbanga village in southernmost Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on January 17, fleeing to Mizoram after their camp was captured by ‘Arakan Army’ fighters.
Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.
PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.
The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\
