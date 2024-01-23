Search

Myanmar army plane crashes in India

Web Desk
01:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
Myanmar army plane crashes in India

Six people sustained injuries when a military plane from Myanmar skidded off the runway at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, India before reaching the terminal on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred around 10:19, with a total of 14 people on board.

Media reports indicate that the plane was intended to pick up Myanmar soldiers who had fled the Lawngtlai district due to clashes between the Myanmar army and the civilian army.

After landing at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, the plane skidded off the runway, and a video of the incident showed rescue operators at the accident site.

Last week, a total of 276 Myanmarese soldiers entered Mizoram, and 184 of them were sent back on Monday via Myanmar Air Force planes from Lengpui Airport to Sittwe in Rakhine state. 

The soldiers had entered Bandukbanga village in southernmost Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on January 17, fleeing to Mizoram after their camp was captured by ‘Arakan Army’ fighters. 

Web Desk

