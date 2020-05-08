US, Russian Presidents discuss COVID-19 situation, arms control
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2020
WASHINGTON - The United States (US) and Russian Presidents have discussed wide-range of issues including COVID-19 and arms control over telephone.

In a statement, White House said in telephonic call to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump stressed his desire for arms control that includes both Russia and China.

He reaffirmed that the US is committed to effective arms control and looks forward to future discussions to avoid a costly arms race.

In a statement, Moscow said that it was proposed by the US side to send a cargo of medical equipment to Russia to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus, adding that the global oil market also came under discussion during the telephonic talk.

