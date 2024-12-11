Shahid Afridi responds to Faiz Hameed’s Court Martial proceedings over political activities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former spy chief Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed has been formally indicted by armed forces for his alleged involvement in political activities, and the development prompted strong reaction.

Amid tittle-tattle, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi voiced his support for the legal proceedings initiated against former spy chief Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed, calling it a positive step towards promoting accountability within the country’s leadership.

The former cricketer was of view that powerful figures are immune from justice in Pakistan, and such action will be helpful to curb the menace.

He made the statement after announcement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) that Hameed has been formally charged under the Pakistan Army Act and is currently facing a Field General Court Martial.

Army’s media wing confirmed that court martial proceedings against Hameed started in August this year, marking a significant development in the pursuit of accountability for influential individuals.