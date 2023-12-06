Search

U Microfinance Bank posted a net profit of 1.7 billion for the nine months ended 30th September 2023

09:22 AM | 6 Dec, 2023
U Microfinance Bank posted a net profit of 1.7 billion for the nine months ended 30th September 2023

ISLAMABAD - U Microfinance Bank Limited, Pakistan’s fastest-growing microfinance bank, has announced financial results for the nine months ended September 30th, 2023. The announcement was made during Tuesday's Board of Directors' meeting in Islamabad.

The latest financial results underscore U Bank’s continued growth trajectory and bear testament to its unwavering commitment to banking excellence and the financial empowerment of its customers. In the first nine months of 2023, U Bank has continued its performance and reported a total revenue of PKR 33.4 billion, with a promising growth of 135% compared to last year.

 The bank has reported a Profit After Tax of PKR 1.7 billion, with a remarkable growth of PKR 2.2 billion compared to the corresponding period’s nine-month ended loss (Restated) of PKR 513 million. The bank's total deposits stood at PKR 103 billion with a growth of 44% YoY, while the gross loan portfolio amounting to PKR 72.5 billion exhibited an impressive growth of 59% YoY.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Microfinance Bank Limited, stated, “Our latest performance results reflect our teams' hard work and dedication. We have always had full confidence in our institution’s ability to navigate challenges and remain profitable. U Bank remains steadfast in its core mission of promoting financial inclusion for all and contributing to the economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan. We look forward to a future of sustained growth while we continue our endeavour to expand our outreach and make a positive impact on the lives of the communities we serve.”

As a beacon of financial inclusion, U Bank continues to exhibit strong financial management and performance, a far-sighted business sustainability strategy, and a consistent commitment towards financial inclusion in Pakistan. The bank has been ranked as A+ for its long-term credit rating by PACRA and VIS Credit Rating agencies, while its expanding network of brick-and-mortar branches has crossed 350 in number across rural and urban regions of the country. It plays a pivotal role in economically uplifting lives, catering to customers of all socioeconomic segments through its diverse portfolio of deposit and loan products, including digital banking, Islamic banking, and corporate banking services.

The financial statements can be viewed here: https://ubank.com.pk/Downloads/FS-30Sept2023.pdf.

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check latest rates here

Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.7  286.75 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361  364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.6 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.58 766.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.13 932.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.36 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.09 8.24

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 December 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100. 

Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.

In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Karachi PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Islamabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Peshawar PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Quetta PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sialkot PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Attock PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujranwala PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Jehlum PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Multan PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Bahawalpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujrat PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nawabshah PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Chakwal PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Hyderabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nowshehra PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sargodha PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Faisalabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Mirpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625

