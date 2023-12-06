Pakistan vs Prime Minister XI Check Live Streaming here

Pakistan Test squad is playing against Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up match today on Wednesday, ahead of three-match Test series against Australia.

The Asian side under a new skipper is looking to move past their previous blows and is committed to putting on a great start.

Ahead of the main Test series, the Pakistani squad is playing a four-day match against the Prime Minister's XI as part of an important warm-up.

Pakistan vs Prime Minister XI Live Streaming

The live streaming of warm-up match between Pakistan and the Prime Minister's XI will be available on the official YouTube channels of cricket.com.au and Cricket Australia.

Those who are looking to watch match from Pakistan can stream can watch matches here: