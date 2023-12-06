Indian plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan

A commercial flight belonging to a private Indian airline makes an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on late Tuesday.

Reports in local media quoting Civil Aviation Authority said a Dubai bound plane of Indian airline SpiceJet had to make an emergency landing in Pakistan's largest city Karachi after a passenger's health deteriorated.

It said the plane departed at 8:38pm from Ahmedabad to Dubai but soon after departure, a 27-year-citizen Dhruv Dharimesh Kumar became unconscious due to low sugar levels, and the pilot decided to land in Pakistan as jet was flying near Karachi over Arabian Sea.

The captain of the airline approached Karachi Air Traffic Control and after getting permission, the plane landed. It was followed by team of doctors attending the passenger.

Aviation medics provided medical assistance to the passenger and as the man's health stabilised, the airline was refueled, and departed from Karachi for Dubai around 11pm on Tuesday.

This is second Indian airline to make emergency landing in Pakistan in couple of weeks as there are no direct flights between Pakistan, and India.