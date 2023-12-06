Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army paid glowing tributes to 1971 war-hero Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, a warrior who showed unmatched valor while defending the motherland and embraced martyrdom 52 years ago during 1971 war.
The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is being observed today with great reverence.
In a statement, ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to on Shahadat Anniversary of Major Shabbir.
The military's media wing said during the 1971 war, Major Sharif was ordered to capture high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks. The position was defended by Indian infantry, supported by a squadron of tanks.
🔺Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCsSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧-𝐞-𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary today.— Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) December 6, 2023
During the 1971 war, Major Shabbir Sharif was ordered to capture high ground… pic.twitter.com/79IiPJI7YS
Major Shabbir Sharif captured the area by killing 43 x Indian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, repulsing counter-attacks of two enemy battalions.
ISPR said heroic actions of Major Shabbir Sharif remind us that, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion and courage in adversity that make nations triumph.
"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the statement further reads.
Every year, the battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment in which Major Shabbir Sharif was commissioned, observes ‘Shabbir Day’ with great solemnity and gratitude.
Maj Shabbir, a recipient of the Sword of Honour, Sitara-i-Jurrat in the 1965 War, and Nishan-i-Haider in the 1971 War was the only person ever who received both bravery awards. He was also awarded the Sword of Honour at the Pakistan Military Academy upon graduation.
Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.7
|286.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.58
|766.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.13
|932.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.36
|79.06
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.09
|8.24
KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.
Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.
In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Karachi
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Quetta
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Attock
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Multan
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.