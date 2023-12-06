Search

Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif on martyrdom anniversary

10:27 AM | 6 Dec, 2023
Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Major Shabbir Sharif on martyrdom anniversary
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army paid glowing tributes to 1971 war-hero Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, a warrior who showed unmatched valor while defending the motherland and embraced martyrdom 52 years ago during 1971 war.

The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is being observed today with great reverence.

In a statement, ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs pay glowing tribute to on Shahadat Anniversary of Major Shabbir.

The military's media wing said during the 1971 war, Major Sharif was ordered to capture high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks. The position was defended by Indian infantry, supported by a squadron of tanks.

Major Shabbir Sharif captured the area by killing 43 x Indian soldiers and destroyed 4 tanks, repulsing counter-attacks of two enemy battalions.

ISPR said heroic actions of Major Shabbir Sharif remind us that, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion and courage in adversity that make nations triumph.

"Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons," the statement further reads. 

Every year, the battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment in which Major Shabbir Sharif was commissioned, observes ‘Shabbir Day’ with great solemnity and gratitude.

Maj Shabbir, a recipient of the Sword of Honour, Sitara-i-Jurrat in the 1965 War, and Nishan-i-Haider in the 1971 War was the only person ever who received both bravery awards. He was also awarded the Sword of Honour at the Pakistan Military Academy upon graduation.

Former army chief Raheel Sharif visits Major Shabbir Sharif's grave

