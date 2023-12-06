USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar in interbank 

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against the US dollar, moving up in interbank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered a nominal increase against the greenback, appreciating by Rs0.28 in the early hours of trading.

With the latest gain, PKR was being traded at 284.10 amid positive economic cues.

The situation remained the same in open market, as local currency posted marginal gains and rupee was being quoted at 283.7 today.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has also seen a massive rise of nearly 20 percent and the highest investment in over five years depicts the country’s economic revival. In recent trading, KSE-100 index surpassed 62,000 points milestone for the first time in history with another push of 770 points, reaching 62,461 points.