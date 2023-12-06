Imran Khan’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana reference dismissed

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has turned down ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to withdraw his appeal against disqualification in Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition and dismissed Imran Khan’s petition as former cricket star moved court for the withdrawal of petition challenging his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The court heard the arguments and announced the reserved verdict.

Toshakhana reference alleging that the PTI founder concealed gifts he received from state depository and proceeds from reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition.

In October 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan under Article 63(1)(p) and ruled that PTI founder was no more a member of the national legislature. Khan was disqualified over 'false statements and incorrect declaration'.

PTI founder, who was recently removed from party chairmanship, approached Islamabad High Court against the ECP move and later sought withdrawal of the appeal in January this year, 2023.

Khan maintained that he got the gifts from Toshakhana legally hence there was no reason for him not to mention the gifts in his assets statement.