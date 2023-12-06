Search

Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin perform Umrah, pray for Palestinians

Noor Fatima
12:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2023
Ushna Shah Hamza Amin
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, performed Umrah with her husband Hamza Amin, a professional golfer, and prayed for her “Palestinian brothers and sisters.” The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star has been quite vocal about the gruesome military operations taking place in the Gaza Strip by Israeli Defence Forces resulting in thousands of Palestinian casualties and displacement.

Shah has taken to multiple social media platforms and shared two cents on the issue, demanding UN watchdog committees and other authorities to take immediate action and call for a permanent ceasefire.

Most recently, Shah took to Instagram to share an exciting news with her fandom. The Parizaad star shared pictures of herself and her husband performing Umrah, and added a lengthy caption.

“Keeping our Falas3 brothers & sisters in my heart and prayers, always,” Shah began writing on Instagram. “After being exiled from their homes and enduring apartheid for over 75 years, going through a brutal genocide that is massacring their ethnicity, may they finally be freed. Ameen,” the Habs star made a prayer.

Revealing that this is the first time her husband is performing Umrah, Shah congratulated him. “This was Hamza Amin’s first Umrah, so a big congratulations to him,” she wrote. 

“A special thank you to my brother, and also one of the producers of Eyyubi, @drkashifhansari, for facilitating a part of this Umrah,” she added. Shah added that Ansari is always giving her “hope” when she questions “this horrible time in the realms of faith.”

“It was him who said ‘Beta go to the Kaaba and ask him why!’ So I did,” she revealed. 

Shah proudly shared the details of her latest project and added, “@selahaddindizi is a series that is our media jihad; it is made for the purpose of showing the world our heroes, our history, and to depict a time when Jerusalem was governed by Muslims and all three Abrahamic faiths lived in peace. Before oppression, before colonisation, before apartheid. I urge everyone to watch it. I cannot tell you how proud I am to be a part of it....” 

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.

Noor Fatima

