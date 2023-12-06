Javeria Khanum: Pakistani woman crosses border to marry love of her life in India

Love knows no boundaries and it is happening here, a Pakistani woman Javeria Khanum travelled to India, crossing the Wagah border to marry her Indian lover Sameer Khan.

Relationships are blooming on social media in the sub-continent and a new case surfaced as a woman Javeria Khanum, a resident of Port City, moved to India to tie the knot with her long-awaited love.

The woman revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic hampered her travel plans and after several visa delays, Javeria managed to enter arch-rival nation. She mentioned waiting for five years before meeting her fiance.

The family of the groom-to-be welcomes Javeria in Attari, near Amritsar, for the wedding festivities. It was reported that the lovebirds plan to tie the knot in the first week of January 2024.

Despite being late, Javeria said she is happy as her years-long wish is coming true.

Delving into details, the girl mentioned that she interacted with Sameer in 2018, and their friendship turned into love.