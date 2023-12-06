PAKvPM-XI: Pakistan opt to bat first in Prime Minister's XI warm up match

Pakistan won the toss and bat first against Prime Minister's XI in the four-day contest as visitors gear up for challenging three-match Test series against Australia.

Shan Masood led squad posted 90 for 2 in 30 overs before Lunch on Day 1. Imam-ul-Haq, who recently tied the knot, returned on 9 runs off 24 deliveries.

South Australia pacer Buckingham got Imam, but visitors picked momentum in their first hit-out on Australian soil. Team green then witnessed poor dismissal of opener Abdullah Shafique just before the break.

Skipper Shan Masood played fine cut shots as he joined flamboyant hitter Babar Azam at the crease shortly before lunch.

Pakistan picked the same top six that played in their most recent Test, but uncapped Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad got the chance to show some talent.

Meanwhile, Pakistani ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the game.

Pakistan vs PM Squad Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

Prime Minister’s XI: Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan McAndrew, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy, Jordan Buckingham